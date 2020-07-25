BRIAR CREEK — A resurfacing project on Route 11 will continue Sunday, July 26, in Scott Township and Briar Creek Borough, Columbia County.
Contractor HRI Inc. will begin paving on Route 11 as part of a 6.8-mile resurfacing project on the roadway from 400-feet east of the intersection with Edgar Avenue in Scott Township to 150-feet west of the intersection with Commerce Avenue in Briar Creek Borough.
Traffic will be controlled by single lane restrictions with flagging. Motorists traveling on Interstate 80 eastbound should expect the right (driving) lane to be closed from mile marker 241B (Berwick exit) to mile marker 242 (Mifflinville exit) while work is being performed.
Work on the roadway will be performed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Work on this project includes milling and paving of the roadway, work on Interstate 80 ramps, base repairs, ADA curb ramps, guiderail upgrades and line painting.
The project is expected to be completed by late November, weather permitting.
HRI Inc. is the primary contractor on this $3.8 million project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.