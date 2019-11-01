LEWISBURG — Voters in the Lewisburg area had plenty of opportunities to try out new electronic voting machines which will be in use on Election Day.
Teri MacBride, League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area president, said there were 30 demonstrations scheduled in the area. A notable one was planned for 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. The demonstration will be along side the grand opening and ribbon cutting for a young people’s voting exhibit at the museum.
While the Unisyn touch screen will be similar to previously used machines in Union County, votes will only be tabulated by taking a ballot printed by one machine and inserting it into a scanner. Voters will sign in as usual, but no longer receive a plastic card to insert into the touch screen unit.
Willingness to host demonstrations of the new machines has been energizing, MacBride said. Similarly, the public has been accepting the change down to the number of people who have stepped up to be part of the process.
‘What was exciting and energizing for us was that so many League members and members of the public were interested in becoming trainers,” MacBride said. “That commitment to ensuring voters are comfortable when they go to the polls is really commendable.”
Union County has had electronic voting machines, other models, for over a dozen years.
MacBride added that the Leagues Voter’s Guide has a page dedicated to how to use the new machines. It is in print and available at many locations, and online at www.lvwllewisburgarea.org.
The site also has a link to Vote411, a site which can prepare a sample ballot based on a person’s address. The results can be printed and taken to the voting place.
The statewide commitment to voting machines with a paper records stemmed from settlement of a 2016 lawsuit brought by the Green Party. The group sought a greater level of accountability and the ability to recount votes when necessary.
Union County Department of Elections and Voter Registration noted they will keep paper ballots stored for recounts as needed. Allowing for a little extra time on Election Day was recommended.
