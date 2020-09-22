LEWISBURG — Lewisburg American Legion Post 182 will be reopening its Social Club Monday, Sept. 28.
The club will be open from 1 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to noon Saturday and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon Sundays.
