HARRISBURG — Republican legislators representing the Central Susquehanna Valley believe a resolution to terminate an emergency order signed by Gov. Tom Wolf will not impact any potential COVID-19 funding which could be designated for Pennsylvania.
Sen. John Gordner (R-27) said both the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday approved a resolution to terminate Wolf's COVID-19 emergency order.
According to Gordner, Wolf first signed a 90-day emergency order on March 4. He signed a second 90-day order June 4.
"We have never had a situation where there was a 90-day emergency order, or let alone a second 90-day emergency order," Gordner said. "The emergency order provision in the statute was put in place, basically, for emergencies related to floods, emergencies related to snowstorms, a hurricane."
Gordner said the resolution approved by the House and Senate has not been presented to Wolf.
"We do not believe the resolution needed to be presented to him for approval," Gordner said. "What he said yesterday is that he is going to ignore it and not abide by it.
"As a result of his statement, the Senate, the Republican Caucus, filed action with the Commonwealth Court to issue an order to direct the governor to abide by the termination," he added.
Both Gordner and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) affirmed they support the resolution to terminate the emergency order.
Prior to voting on the order, Gordner said legislators reached out to the White House to confirm that not having an emergency order in place would preclude Pennsylvania from receiving any federal COVID-19 funds which could become available in the future.
"We've already physically received all of the federal dollars to date," Gordner said.
"The Senate reached out to the White House and the Trump Administration," he continued. "They indicated that because President Trump has declared a national emergency, and that stays in place, Pennsylvania and every other state are automatically eligible for federal dollars."
Schlegel-Culver added that the federal government, at "multiple levels," has confirmed that Pennsylvania will not be precluded from receiving federal dollars by not having an emergency order in place.
Both she and Gordner said it's time for Pennsylvania to come out from under an emergency order.
"I think we, as as lawmakers, need to have faith in what our constituents are telling us," Schlegel-Culver said. "They can safely open (their businesses)."
Gordner and Schlegel-Culver both said their offices received a high volume of calls concerned about Wolf signing another emergency order.
"We are highly encouraging everyone to follow the CDC guidelines," Schlegel-Culver said.
She expects businesses to also follow appropriate safety protocols.
"A lot of our businesses are family owned businesses," Schlegel-Culver said. "They are not going to risk getting sick."
"None of us, at least in the Senate, is believing we can go back to January or February," Gordner added. "We believe we should continue to follow CDC guidelines and that businesses should follow CDC guidelines."
However, he said Wolf's emergency order restricts "personal liberties."
"The governor closed down church, he told people to stay home," Gordner said. "The civil liberties that were taken away, and continue to be taken away, is just not acceptable."
He expressed dismay that Wolf walked among a group protestors in Harrisburg, following the death of George Floyd while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
"He has been telling press conference after press conference after press conference not to do something," Gordner said. "He was there with 800 (people)... You can't order people not have have 10 people or 25 more and then go in a crowd of 800 or more."
For her part Schlegel-Culver also reported she will soon be meeting with area school superintendents to hear their concerns about procedures for the reopening of schools for the 2020-2021 year.
"A lot of kids are bussed," she said. "It's difficult to achieve (social distancing) in a bus, a classroom.
"There's talk (schools) could be alternating days the kids come to school," Schlegel-Culver continued. "School districts have had concerns about not wanting kids to wear a mask... I think we need to trust our schools are going to do the right things with our students."
