MILTON — Sen. Bob Casey (D-Pa.) touched on a number of issues facing Pennsylvanians and those across the nation in a recent interview with The Standard-Journal and The (Shamokin) News-Item.
Today, we take a look at some of those issues and where the senator stands.
Pennsylvanian’s pocketbooks
Casey did not approve of the president’s tax bill, which he criticized for going predominantly to the top 1 percent while the middle class, and those working to get into the middle, saw very little in terms of relief. Costs remain high for most, and wages are relatively stagnant, he said.
“I think there’s more we can do to put more money in their pockets because most people are struggling,” said Casey. “I hear this all the time - with wages that are flat or have been rising in a very limited way. Their costs are way up - the cost of child care, higher education, housing, food and everything else, and their wages haven’t kept up. I think that’s going to be as important in the long run as an economic development strategy.”
Looking forward, he said he’d like to see something done with the way we educate, and how we look at a basic education.
“In this economy, it’s pretty hard to say you’re going to be just fine if you stop in high school,” he said. “But, we know the false choice for a lot of years has been either you get a college education or you’re just not going to progress. We now know if you get a really good technical education or you get some form of two years more than high school you can be just fine and have a career and wage to support your family. I think we’re just learning that. I think community college should be considered high school. This old model of four years of high school and that’s as far as you go doesn’t work anymore. Otherwise the employer has to invest in a lot of training.”
CDBG funding
It’s no secret Pennsylvania’s small, local governance model relies heavily on the state and federal government for funding of larger, important projects. Hence, the Trump Administration’s repeated attempts at cutting CDBG (Community Development Block Grant) funding would adversely affect many communities across the commonwealth, including those in the Central Susquehanna Valley, which rely on millions of dollars of CDBG funding each and every year.
“The good news here is so far, and most lately in the Congress, you’ve had bipartisan support (for CDBG),” said Casey. “In some ways the administration is pursuing a strategy on CDBG that some Republicans wanted them to take. But the consensus, at least as of the last two fiscal years, has been not to cut CDBG. The administration tried to take a $3 billion program… and take that program to zero. The good news is the outcry and votes in both parties said we’re not only not going to eliminate the $3 billion, we’re going to add $300 million. Now it’s funded at 3.3 (billion).”
Republicans, especially those in the Senate, would like to see it at level funding going forward, while Casey said he’d like to see an increase.
“I don’t understand how you can say you support local government, local control, local decision making,” he said. “Folks closer to the problems and challenges are better able to make those decisions.. I don’t know how you can support that and not support an increase, and certainly how can you support eliminating the program. We have to do a better job of telling folks at the local level to challenge their legislators to be more supportive of CDBG.”
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) has voiced his support for CDBG in past conversations with The Standard-Journal. Casey said there are those in the administration that would like to see it go to zero. The program is too important to Pa. and it’s model of local governance, he noted.
“The most recent statewide number is Pennsylvania gets about $185 million,” Casey said. “It’s one of the last of the federal revenue sharing programs that are out there. It’s of great value.
