WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC in the Susquehanna region will offer free prostate screenings on Wednesday, Sept. 30, at SH Urology, 1705 Warren Ave., Suite 206, Williamsport.
Ideal candidates for this screening are males over the age of 50 who have experienced urological pain or increased frequency in urination, or have been diagnosed with an enlarged prostate.
For men younger than 55 years of age, those at a higher risk may include men of African American race and those with a family history of prostate cancer.
During the screenings, providers will perform physical examinations and discuss diagnosis and treatment options.
Screenings are available by appointment only and space is limited. To schedule an appointment, call 570-326-8090.
For more information about screenings and urology services at UPMC in the Susquehanna region, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/urology.
