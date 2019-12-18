MILTON — A Milton native driven to serve his community is ready to step up and become the Milton Fire Department’s next chief.
Scott Derr will be come the department’s new chief on Jan. 1.
Derr, who has served as the assistant chief for the past four years, will assume the reins from Joe Stump.
Stump announced at a recent Milton borough council meeting that he would be stepping down as chief at the end of the year. He had served as an officer with the department for the past decade, and as chief for the past four years. He will remain active as a volunteer with the department.
Derr said it was natural for him to seek the nomination as chief from department members when Stump decided to step away in order to spend more time with his family.
“I just felt someone needed to step up and take the bull by the horns,” Derr said. “I think the department has always had a sense of serving the community, giving quality fire service. Training has always been a priority in this department.”
He said those two aspects of the department will continue to be a priority as he serves as chief. Derr’s term in office is for the next two years.
“I’ve always been interested in the fire service, even as a young kid,” he said. “I never got involved until I was 30 years old.”
Derr, who grew up in Milton and graduated from the Milton Area High School, has been volunteering with the department for the past 12 years.
He’s received numerous training certifications while serving with the department, including Firefighter 2, Advanced Firefighter and emergency medical technician (EMT).
“When I joined the department, I never had any aspirations to be a line officer,” Derr said.
In approximately 2010, Derr became a lieutenant with the department.
“I was here, probably a little over two years, when one of the former chiefs came to me and said ‘I think you should run for a lieutenant position,’” Derr recalled.
He has embraced volunteering with the department and serving as an officer.
Since 2010, Derr said the department has contracted with Evangelical Community Hospital to staff its ambulance with paramedics. Over the last several years, he said the department has considered also launching a volunteer ambulance to serve as a backup to respond when the medics were on other calls.
“When I became assistant chief, I had the drive to get that going,” Derr said.
Last year, the department placed its volunteer ambulance in service. Fifteen volunteers who are paramedics, EMTs or emergency medical responders staff that ambulance on a rotating basis.
“We’ve taken over 200 second-due calls since January,” Derr said. “We can get there a few minutes sooner than the mutual aid ambulances… Seconds count in a medical emergency.”
As chief, Derr hopes to continue the department’s trend of bringing new volunteers into the fold. Currently, the department has about 50 active volunteers.
“I want to grow the department,” he said. “We are always looking for new volunteers.”
Volunteers are needed in a variety of capacities, including to serve as firefighters, fire police, ambulance volunteers and as social members.
He has other goals as chief as well. Derr hopes the department is able to replace its 1992 fire engine within the next two years.
Derr said the engine is starting to show its age.
“We’ve had two calls where the guys came in to respond, and the engine failed to start,” he said. “Fortunately, we had other apparatus we could respond with. The community was in no danger.”
Over the next five to six years, Derr would like to see the department put plans into motion to construct a new station.
Currently, the department operates out of two separate buildings, on Ridge Avenue and Race Street. Derr said it’s costly to maintain two buildings.
The department’s ambulances operate out of the Ridge Avenue station, which Derr said does not have the space available to house its other apparatus.
“We don’t have the money to build a new station,” Derr said. “We have to pursue other avenues (of funding).”
He said those avenues include seeking out grants and corporate donations.
Derr expressed thanks to the community at large, which has offered constant support to the department over the years.
Specifically, he pointed to the department’s annual Palm Sunday ham dinner fundraiser, which has received “outstanding support” from the community.
“This summer, we had an outpouring of support with donations of (bottled) water and other items,” Derr said. “It’s outstanding. We appreciate everything (the community) does for us.”
He also expressed confidence in being prepared to step into the position as chief. Joe Lupo and Arthur Whitenight will also serve on the chief’s staff.
“I have 100% confidence in all of (the department),” Derr said.
“Joe Lupo has been active for years,” he continued. “He’s a second-generation firefighter. Arthur has 20 years with the department… He brings a lot of experience to the table.”
As an assistant chief, Derr said he has been in command of numerous calls he has responded to over the past four years. He is also eager to listen to the advice of long-time members.
“I’ve had a lot of guidance from the older members, like Ray Rugh,” Derr said. “Just the experience under the guys that have been here longer (than I have) has given me the tools to take over (as chief).”
Derr’s wife, Trish, is a social member with the department. Their 16-year-old daughter Mackenzie volunteers with the department’s ambulance service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.