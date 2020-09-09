MILTON — The number of residents of the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to die after contracting COVID-19 has now surpassed 30, according to information released Wednesday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH).
According to the weekly DOH figures, 32 residents of the facility have now died after contracting the virus, an increase of four from the previous week.
The number of cases reported to be diagnosed among residents of the facility since the outbreak of the pandemic remained level, at 109, while the number of employees to contract the virus was listed as decreasing by one, to 56.
According to the figures, the facility is licensed to care for 138 residents, with 41 currently staying there.
On Aug. 22, the DOH reported residents were being transferred out of the center due to the COVID-19 outbreak. At that time, 31 had been transferred to acute care facilities.
The DOH and the Department of Human Services announced Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a National Guard team had been deployed to assist at the nursing center for five days. In addition, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton was announced to have temporarily taken over management of the facility.
DOH Press Secretary Nate Wardle said this week that the DOH is working to "ensure the facility is ready to return to its previous capacity." He did not elaborate on how long it may take until the center is ready to return to capacity.
