MILTON — State Police At Milton are seeking information related to the theft of a “Blue Lives Matter” banner from the parking lot of Showroom Shine, 1980 Route 405, West Chillisquaque Township.
Troopers said the theft occurred around 12:55 a.m. Sunday as two unknown persons riding a motorcycle were traveling south when they stopped and took the banner.
The motorcycle fled the scene south on Route 405.
Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police At Milton at570-524-2662 and reference incident number PA20-100012227.
