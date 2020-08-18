HARRISBURG — The Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) has awarded two grants to area projects, according to Sen. John R. Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Kurt A. Masser (R-107). The funds were made available through the PA Small Water and Sewer program.
The Shamokin Coal Township Joint Sewer Authority has been awarded $387,607 to separate 10 stormwater collection basins from the sewer main line that enters the authority's Vo-Tech Pumping Station.
The project will contribute to the goal of reducing discharges during wet weather events and reduce the amount of wastewater being discharged from the Vo-Tech Station into a nearby stream. Total cost of the project is estimated to be $456,009.
Zerbe Township, Northumberland County will receive a $125,340 grant to rehabilitate its sanitary sewer system in the West Trevorton area of the township.
The project includes the installation of 2,436 linear feet of cured-inplace-pipe liners and cleaning and root cutting of the sewer lines which will reduce inflow and infiltration in the system. The total project cost is $147,459.
The CFA was established in 2004 as an independent agency of the Department of Community and Economic Development to administer Pennsylvania’s economic stimulus programs.
