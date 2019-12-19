Carpenter waives preliminary hearing in shooting case

MILTON — The third suspect in a shooting which occurred Nov. 10 along Elm Street in Milton waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday.
Antonio Carpenter, 24, of 528 Willow St., Highspire, waived his right to the hearing before District Judge Michael Diehl, of Milton.
Carpenter has been charged with felony counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide accomplice, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault (two counts each) and riot. He has also been charged with misdemeanor counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Similar charges filed against the other two suspects in the case, Ricky Pearson of Sunbury and Deionte Sherrell of Erie, will also be heard in the Court of Common Pleas. Previously, Sherrell waived his right to a preliminary hearing while Diehl ruled there was enough evidence against Pearson to have those charges bound over for court.
The three suspects remain locked up in the Northumberland County Jail after being denied bail.
According to court documents filed by Milton Police Department Officers Jason Engleman and Todd Ulrich, the incident in Milton started to unfold at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 when an unidentified witness said he and a victim later identified by police as 24-year-old Derek Whitesel were at an apartment in the 10 block of Broadway.
Antonio Carpenter, 24, and Deionte Sherrell, 23, arrived at the apartment to retrieve a hat the witness said he took from Carpenter the previous weekend, court papers said.
After Whitesel and the witness pushed Carpenter and Sherrell out of the apartment, Ulrich said Whitesel called the two and said he wanted to meet “to settle this” on Elm Street.
As Whitesel and the witness approached Elm Street, Ulrich said Carpenter and Sherrell entered into a physical altercation with the witness. Pearson is accused of pulling a gun and shooting Whitesel.
The three suspects allegedly got into a car and fled from the scene. Video surveillance footage from the area showed Carpenter driving the vehicle, police said.
As Ulrich and Engleman arrived on scene, they reported finding Whitesel with two bullet wounds to the leg and two to the torso area. The three suspects were taken into custody a short time later along Route 405, south of Milton.
Whitesel was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where Ulrich said he has had at least seven different surgeries to treat various injuries sustained as a result of the shooting.
