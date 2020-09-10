SELINSGROVE — State Police at Selinsgrove will host a child passenger safety seat check from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, at the barracks, 204 Universal Road, Selinsgrove.
To ensure proper precautions are followed, masks will be required. If you are experiencing COVID-19-related symptoms, or have had contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 within 14 days of the event, call to schedule an appointment at a later date.
