OCEAN CITY, Md. — A Milton man has been charged after allegedly firing multiple shots at two people during a confrontation Friday in Ocean City, Md.
According to a release issued on the Ocean City Police Department website, Colin K. Heckman, 21, of 134 L. Market St., Milton, has been charged with with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and discharging a firearm within city limits.
Police said they responded at 3:58 a.m. Friday after hearing shots fired in the area of Sixth Street and Washington Lane.
Officers spotted one man running north on Washington Lane and found a juvenile male from Salisbury, Md., who suffered two gunshot wounds, one to his rear and the other to his arm. The victim was treated and released at Peninsula Regional Medical Center.
During their investigation, police said they learned a confrontation ensued inside a nearby hotel between two groups. A short time later, both groups had a second confrontation in the 10 block of Sixth Street.
Police identified Heckman as the alleged shooter and said he fled from the scene, before being located along Seventh Street.
According to online Maryland court records, Heckman was jailed without bail. A bail review hearing has been scheduled for Monday, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 15.
The Ocean City Police Department Criminal Investigation Division Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Perry at 410-723-6604. Anonymous tips can be made by calling the OCPD Crime Tip Hotline at 410-520-5136.
