SELINSGROVE — Bryan T. Clark, known for his role in “Hamilton” and numerous television appearances, was recently announced as the headline speaker for the Susquehanna University Winter Convocation.
Clark’s talk,”Finding Your Purpose: From Baltimore to Broadway’s ‘Hamilton,’” will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Degenstein Theater in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center.
The talk is part of a series of events to honor the legacy of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the occasion of his Jan. 20 birthdate.
Making his passion his purpose has been a life-driving message for Clark.
“I have spoken at many Martin Luther King events and it is always a special time,” Clark said during a conference call. “In a lot of ways it is very serendipitous. I look at the life of Dr. King and I look at the role I have been able to play as a performer. They all align with that message.”
King, Clark said, truly had a dream and a vision.
“When he aligned himself with the passion in his life, they led to great purpose,” Clark said. “He had a passion for people. He had a passion for civil rights and social justice. But he also had a passion as a pastor and a speaker and a preacher.”
Recordings of King while speech-making or preaching make it clear, Clark observed, that the King was the greatest leader of that movement.
“Hamilton,” illustrates the American Revolution from a unique point of view. Much of the cast, including the nation’s founders, is African-American. Music and lyrics draw from both the Broadway stage and contemporary hip-hop stylings.
Clark stepped into the role of George Washington for a second time. He followed Chris Jackson, an actor he admired, in the role of the first president.
“I thought to myself that George Washington is an opportunity for me as an actor to follow in the footsteps of a performer I look up to,” Clark said. “But also to bring something a little unique and a little more personal and idiosyncratic to myself as a person and as a performer.”
Clark described the opportunity as life-changing. Similarly, “Hamilton” may foretell wider change.
“I think that ‘Hamilton’ is a juggernaut in the Broadway stage for representation, diversity and moving the needle forward in a specific way to bring awareness to social justice,” Clark said. “I think that not only representation in itself a form of protest, but having a stage full of such diverse performers from all over the world, from all different races and all different backgrounds, having them play the founding fathers is in itself a powerful statement.”
Clark quoted Lin-Manuel Miranda, creator of “Hamilton,” as saying he sought to tell the story of the founding of the United States through what the country looks like today.
Clark made his Broadway debut portraying the late Marvin Gaye in “Motown, The Musical.” Other stage or television performances included roles in “NCIS: New Orleans,” “Blue Bloods” and “Empire” on the Fox Television Network.
An upcoming edition of The Standard-Journal will have additional comments from an extensive conference call.
