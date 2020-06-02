SUNBURY — The implementation of new voting machines, coupled with an onslaught of absentee ballots and the exit of three Elections Office employees could've equaled catastrophic results for Northumberland County.
In the face of adversity, commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano believes the county rallied to stage one of its most memorable Election Days in history.
In addition to the recent exit of Elections Office employees Jessica Harter and Robbie Kozar, Director Tara Purcell resigned May 11.
"We have (contracted) Pat Nace, from Snyder County, 36 years of experience in elections," Schiccatano said, adding that she is overseeing Election Day operations.
Nace has been working side-by-side with Chief Clerk Maryrose McCarthy, who Schiccatano said has been handling Elections Office functions.
He said "many, many" volunteers, including county employees, have been helping out in the office in recent days.
In addition to the personnel turnover, Schiccatano highlighted numerous other obstacles the county faced leading up to Tuesday's election.
For the election, he said the county received 6,000 requests for absentee ballots, and had about 5,000 of those returned.
"Some counties had to extend their absentee ballot collections," Schiccatano said, on Tuesday afternoon. "We have got it done. We are counting our ballots right now. We have two scanners."
He said about 20 volunteers from the community and county employees were helping in the office on Tuesday.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Schiccatano said around 50 of the county's 200 poll workers asked not to work this election. He and fellow Republican Commissioner Joe Klebon worked to fill those vacant positions.
"We have filled all the polling places, so that's done," Schiccatano said. "To throw in all this other stuff, we get brand new (voting) machines that (poll workers) have to be trained on."
Due to state mandates, he said the county had to spend $1 million to purchase new voting machines prior to the election. Poll workers were trained on use of the machines over the last two weeks.
As of 3 p.m. Tuesday, Schiccatano said he and Klebon had visited numerous polling places in the county. No problems were being reported.
"Everybody in this county, in the county offices, have come together to make this, in my mind, one of the most memorable elections that we've had," Schiccatano said. "Everybody is working together. Don't anyone ever say Northumberland County people don't come together when they need to."
On Tuesday afternoon, he expressed confidence there would be no problems tabulating the final election results after the polls close.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.