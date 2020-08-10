LEWISBURG — A man wanted in connection with an alleged drug overdose death was picked up by police late last week.
Brady C. Hall, 37, of Milton, was taken into custody in Dupont, Luzerne County, and brought back to Union County according to Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) Chief Paul Yost. Hall has been in jail since a preliminary arraignment and could face five felony counts in connection with the death.
Hall allegedly supplied a substance taken by Cody Yearick, of South Fifth Street, Lewisburg, prior to his death May 29. A toxicology report by the Union County Coroner later determined Yearick had a lethal level of fentanyl in his system. EMTs who took care of Yearick indicated there were two injection marks on his right forearm.
Papers filed over a week before Hall was taken into custody indicated he could be charged with felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death, criminal use of a communication facility, manufacture, possession or delivery with intent to manufacture or deliver and related conspiracy allegations.
Time and date for a preliminary hearing for Hall could not be confirmed. He was jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail.
Yost added that BVRPD personnel transported Hall from Dupont to Lewisburg. Whether the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force would be called would depend on circumstances. Marshals were not requested before Hall was found, but Yost said they were recently called to return an aggravated assault suspect to Lewisburg after a June 1 drive-by shooting in East Buffalo Township.
Kelly M. Rice, 26, of Milton, was similarly charged in connection with the death of Yearick and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27 before Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg. Rice was in custody shortly after papers were filed on July 27.
