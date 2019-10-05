NEW COLUMBIA — The Union County Housing Authority has assumed ownership of the White Deer Commons affordable housing development in New Columbia. White Deer Commons was owned by White Deer Commons Associates.
To facilitate the transaction, the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA) agreed to refinance $1 million in non-amortizing debt and to provide an additional $500,000 for capital improvements. The transition of ownership took place on Oct. 1.
“The development has come to the end of its affordable housing funding cycle and was due for refinancing,” said Bruce Quigley, executive director of the housing authority. “It was prudent for the Housing Authority to take ownership of the property.”
Quigley noted that PHFA views the transaction as replacing an old funding agreement with a new one. No new money was required to facilitate the ownership transfer.
The housing authority’s action assures the complex will continue to serve low income persons until at least 2049. The authority’s ownership also assures local control of the complex.
“Local control is important,” Quigley said, “It guarantees Union County values are applied to the administration of the facility.”
New roofs will be installed on all buildings and half of the units will receive new HVAC systems, according to Quigley. Other renovations are slated for the property.
No current residents of White Deer Commons will be displaced by the ownership change. “This was an important priority for the authority,” Quigley said.
Residents will not see an increase in rents or changes to their current leases as a result of this ownership transfer. White Deer Commons is a 24-unit townhouse complex.
