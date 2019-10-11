LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg girls soccer team carried a nine-game unbeaten streak into its Heartland-II contest against Jersey Shore on Thursday.
Junior forward/midfielder Taryn Beers helped the Green Dragons increase that streak to 10 games as her two-goal day was one of the highlights of Lewisburg’s 6-0 victory over the Bulldogs.
Beers scored the first goal of the game for Lewisburg (12-4-1, 7-3-1 HAC-II) along with the first goal of the second half as the Green Dragons are picking up speed with the start of the District 4 playoffs just over a week away.
“Yeah, we need to keep going. It definitely helps to keep the “Ws” on the board, and it keeps the girls’ confidence up,” said Lewisburg coach Terry Gerlinski. “The win hopefully keeps them driving forward and wanting to continue (to get better for districts).”
Despite all of the wins, scoring goals has definitely been an issue for Lewisburg this season. The Green Dragons haven’t tallied more than four goals in any single contest so far this year.
Beers, along with Ella Reish and Sophie Kilbride, changed all of that against Jersey Shore (2-13-1, 1-10-1).
Kilbride assisted on Beers’ goal to start the game after she brought the ball down to the endline, pivoted and then passed it back to Beers in front of the net for the easy goal.
“Sophie just gave me a really good ball, she passed through some defenders and I just tapped it in,” said Beers.
Reish, after receiving a perfect through ball from Mikayla Long, beat Jersey Shore goalkeeper Elizabeth Fishel one-on-one to give Lewisburg a 2-0 lead with 15:35 remaining in the opening half.
And then with just over four minutes left to play before the half Reish scored her second goal of the game by firing home a rebound off an initial shot by Kilbride, who was credited with another assist.
“Today, I wanted to get some more goals in the back of the net, and that’s one of the things we’ve been struggling with — as far as missing some of our golden opportunities. We’ve worked the ball around and we’ve had attempts and all of that kind of stuff, but in the last 2-3 games we’ve hit the post I don’t know how many times, so the last piece is finishing,” said Gerlinski.
“The further you go — you got to finish those golden opportunities because you might not get as many — so its just finishing the chances,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “In the first half you saw Ella and Sophie really connecting, and Taryn working her tail off makes a big difference. The girls played well.”
Then in the final 14:14 of the second half, Beers, Amelia Kiepke and Kilbride tacked on three more goals for Lewisburg, with Beers connecting off an assist from Chelsea Stanton for a top-shelf goal.
“Chelsea gave me a perfect ball, and I just ran onto it and I shot it (in),” said Beers. “The win feels good especially because we haven’t really beaten a team by a lot. I feel like we play down to our competition a lot — and we can score a lot more goals.
“Once you get one goal, it makes it a lot easier for them to keep coming,” added Beers.
Kiepke’s goal with 4:11 left came off a deflection before Kilbride found the back of the net with 1:32 remaining on a helper from Long.
“You got to keep going and you got to keep playing. That’s how you gel. We were going outside very well, and I wanted try to come inside then outside, which we started to do a little bit more,” said Gerlinski. “The girls are hungry — that’s good. If you get the slop goals, you get the second-chance goals and the ice cream goals — those goals are just as important as any other goal.”
Lewisburg travels to Hughesville at 11 a.m. Saturday, after that contest the Green Dragons wrap up the regular season at home with Midd-West at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
“Next game is Hughesville, and we’re going to try to do the same thing (as on Thursday). Next game after that is Midd-West, and then we’ll going to probably have a pretty decent sized break until they figure (the district seedings out),” said Gerlinski. “Yes, we’re in the playoffs, but we have no idea what, where, when, who or all that kind of stuff.”
Lewisburg 6, Jersey Shore 0
at Lewisburg
First half
Lew-Taryn Beers, assist Sophie Kilbride, 25:49. Lew-Ella Reish, assist Mikayla Long, 15:35. Lew-Reish, assist Kilbride, 4:14.
Second half
Lew-Beers, assist Chelsea Stanton, 14:14. Lew-Amelia Kiepke, unassisted, 4:11. Lew-Kilbride, assist Long, 1:32.
Shots: Lewisburg, 17-2; Corners: Lewisburg, 10-1; Saves: Lewisburg, Lauren Gross, 2; Jersey Shore, Elizabeth Fishel, 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.