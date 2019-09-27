LONG POND — NASCAR, in collaboration with FOX Sports and NBC Sports, recently announced the television 2020 broadcast schedules and start times for the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity Series and Gander Outdoors Truck Series.
Each of the series, along with the ARCA Menards Series, will race during next summer’s NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend at Pocono Raceway, June 25-28. The weekend will feature five races in four days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races on back-to-back days.
‘The Tricky Triangle’s NASCAR 2020 race dates, start times, broadcast network and lengths include:
• Thursday, June 25: 4:15 p.m., network to be determined, General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200, ARCA Menards Series, 80 laps (200 miles).
• Saturday, June 27: Noon, FS1, NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race, 80 laps (200 miles); 3 p.m., NBCSN, NASCAR Cup series, length to be determined.
• Sunday, June 28: Noon, NBCSN, Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons, NASCAR Xfinity Series, 90 Laps (225 miles); 3:30 p.m., NBCSN, NASCAR Cup series, 140 laps (350 miles).
Select tickets to next year’s NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend at Pocono will be on sale to the public in early October. Additionally, the annual renewal process for 2019 ticket account holders to renew their 2020 Pocono Raceway tickets is underway. For more details about renewals, please visit www.poconoraceway.com/2020renewals.
Bell to drive for Leavine
Family Racing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Christopher Bell has been promoted to NASCAR’s top series and will drive for Leavine Family Racing in 2020.
Leavine is an affiliate of Joe Gibbs Racing, which along with Toyota has Bell under contract.
Leavine last month released Matt DiBenedetto from the seat, clearing the way for Bell to be promoted from the Xfinity series.
Bell is in his second full season in the Xfinity series. He has seven wins this season and is the current point leader. He previously won seven races in the truck series and the 2017 championship.
Jason Ratcliff, his crew chief, will be promoted with Bell. Current Leavine crew chief Mike Wheeler was named competition director of the Leavine organization.
