LEWISBURG — Union County Sheriff Ernie Ritter is standing by a weekend Facebook post which said his department will not enforce executive orders deemed overly restrictive.
Notably, violations of certain restrictions on businesses in view of the COVID-19 pandemic will not be issued.
"We will not be enforcing executive orders that are unconstitutional," the Facebook post read. "And we will not be making criminals out of businesses that are trying to provide for their families and their employees families."
Ritter pointed out on Monday that while his office would not enforce parts of the resolution deemed out of bounds, he would still remind people if the were not in compliance.
"Just because I'm not going to enforce, I'll still talk to people," Ritter said. "(We'll) keep them safe."
Ritter encouraged people to take appropriate safety precautions.
"I support a healthy Union County," the post concluded. "However, I also support a strong economy and freedom for law abiding citizens."
The message indicated it was in response to messages received regarding the shutdown. It added that the primary mission of the sheriff's office is to protect life and property by "enforcing laws that are passed by the legislature and a part of the PA crimes code."
While some restrictions have been lifted as the county has been granted "yellow light" status, sit-down meals at restaurants are still not permitted, and hair salons, spas and barbers are still shut down.
Lancaster, Dauphin, Lebanon and Franklin counties have announced that they will go to "yellow light" conditions on Friday, nearly three weeks ahead of the governor's extension of stay-at-home orders to Thursday, June 4. In doing so, businesses considered not life-sustaining would be allowed to open with safety precautions.
