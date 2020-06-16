Union County
State Police At Milton
2-vehicle crash
• 11:37 a.m. June 7 along Westbranch Highway at Loan Road, Kelly Township.
A southbound 2004 Ford Windstar went through a red light and struck the driver’s side door of a a left-turning 2010 Mercury Milan, troopers reported. No injuries were noted, however both vehicle sustained minor damage.
1-vehicle crash
• 7:10 p.m. Wednesday along I-80 eastbound at mile marker 207.5, White Deer Township.
A 2013 Honda Odyssey driven by Brett M. Hallinan Adorno, 19, of East Stroudsburg, was traveling east when it went out of control in wet conditions, off the south side of the roadway and into a grove of trees, troopers said. Adorno was belted, as was a minor passenger, and no injuries were reported.
1-vehicle crash
• 8:13 p.m. Wednesday along I-80 east at mile marker 205, White Deer Township.
An eastbound 2014 Mazda 3 was traveling in the left lane when it went out of control in wet conditions, entered the median and struck an embankment. No one was injured.
1-vehicle crash
• 4:34 p.m. June 6 along Route 11, north of County Line Road, Union Township.
A southbound 2010 Dodge Ram 3500 was traveling south in a left curve when it tire blew, causing the vehicle to go out of control, which then caused the trailing utility trailer to overturn, police noted. The driver, who was not named, will be cited with registration and certificate of title required.
Harassment
• 4:30 p.m. Wednesday along Union Avenue, White Deer Township.
Troopers responded to an in-active domestic and arrested Jamarro Wells, 33, of White Deer. The victim was a 36-year-old White Deer Township woman, police added.
Montour County
State Police At Milton
Vehicle into parked vehicle
• 5:56 p.m. Thursday at the rest area, I-80 westbound, Liberty Township.
A truck driven by an unknown person pulled from its parked position, traveling west, when it struck a parked 2019 Freightliner Sprinter, then continued westbound, troopers said.
Drug possession
• 8:44 p.m. June 7 at 120 Bush Road, Derry Township.
Troopers responded to a reported suspicious person and determined Brian Ferguson, 37, of Danville, had an active warrant from Montour county. Ferguson was allegedly found in possession of drugs and paraphernalia. He was arraigned and remanded to Montour County Jail.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove
Assault
• 10:50 a.m. June 1 at 1101 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Crystal Ortiz Marrero, 26, of Sunbury, was arrested following an alleged altercation with Shelly Lerch, 18, of Sunbury. An investigation is ongoing.
Child custody order violation
• Noon May 31 along Route 522, Franklin Township.
The father of a child allegedly violated a custody agreement by not relinquishing custody to a 23-year-old Penns Creek month, troopers noted.
Harassment
• 10:30 p.m. June 8 along State School Road, Penn Township.
Karissa Womer, 25, of Freeburg, was arrested. The victims included a 57-year-old Selinsgrove woman and 29-year-old Freeburg man, troopers noted.
Harassment
• 10:45 a.m. Thursday along Cinder Lane, Monroe Township.
A 21-year-old woman and 23-year-old man, both of Selinsgrove, engaged in a physical confrontation during which the woman punched the man in the back of the head with her fist and the man picked up the woman and threw her to the ground. Both were arrested.
Harassment
• 5:39 a.m. June 4 along East Walnut Street, Selinsgrove.
Kalief Hill, 40, of Selinsgrove, allegedly shoved a 31-year-old Selinsgrove man and bit him on the shoulder.
Disorderly conduct
• 10:57 a.m. June 6 along North Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Troopers said Timothy Tague, 45, of Selinsgrove, engaged in a verbal argument with Valley Lodge management, allegedly using obscene language.
Criminal mischief
• Between 9 p.m. May 30 and 1:46 p.m. June 1 along Keene Lane, Center Township.
Someone entered and remained in an unoccupied structure on property belonging to a 74-year-old Middleburg woman, troopers noted. Damage estimated at $200 was reported. A suspect has been indentified but was not named.
Criminal mischief
• 5:30 p.m. May 19 at 68 Mountain Drive, Penn Township.
A 13-year-old Selinsgrove boy was arrested following an investigation of criminal mischief at Christ United Methodist Church, police noted. LED ground lights valued at $40 and outlet covers valued at $10 were damaged.
Burglary
• 12:54 p.m. Sunday at 4783 Route 104, Perry Township.
Troopers are investigating a burglary where multiple drinking glasses valued at $300 and a black flatscreen television sustained $398 in damages.
Theft by deception
• 9:13 a.m. May 1 along Kratzerville Road, Monroe Township.
Someone allegedly took Social Security benefits of a 76-year-old Winfield woman dating back to February. An investigation is ongoing.
Theft
• Noon May 31 at 256 Carnival Road, Chapman Township.
Someone hacked the bank account of Brown and Son Trucking, Port Trevorton and forged a check received by Nicholas Tressler, 40, of Selinsgrove, police noted. Troopers said $2,000 was stolen.
Drug possession
• 7 p.m. May 19 at Turkey Hill, 1980 N. Susquehanna Trail, Monroe Township.
Contraband was found and turned in to state police.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 7:41 p.m. June 8 along Route 15 south, north of Route 184, Cogan House Township.
A 2016 Jeep Compass driven by Rosa R. McArthur, 64, of Baltimore, Md., was traveling north when it turned left and entered the southbound lanes when it was struck a southbound 2017 Toyota Tacoma driven by Chance N. Katz, 31, of Trout Run, police noted. Two juveniles in the Toyota were transported by helicopter to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with unspecified injuries. The two drivers were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamport, with suspected injuries. McArthur will be cited with driving on divided highways.
1-vehicle crash
• 10:27 p.m. Sunday along Route 15 north, south of the Route 14 exit, Lewis Township.
A 2005 Saturn Ion driven by Jessica J. Hofer, 22, of Kent, N.Y., was traveling north in the right lane when it went into the left lane, off the roadway and struck a guiderail, troopers reported. Hofer was belted and was not injured. She will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Hit and run
• 3:15 p.m. June 10 along Route 654, west of Cochran Avenue, Armstrong Township.
An unknown vehicle was traveling west when it struck the mirror of a 2005 Sterling driven by Floyd A. Mollenkopf, 58, of Williamsport, and fled west, troopers reported.
PFA violation
• 10:08 p.m. Monday at 101 Boak Ave., Wolf Township.
Joshua Mosteller, 35, of Muncy, allegedly sent messages in violation of a protection-from-abuse order.
Harassment
• 1 p.m. June 3 along Route 405, Muncy Creek Township.
Richard Clark, 38, of Muncy Creek Township, allegedly pushed a 40-year-old Muncy woman multiple times.
Harassment
• 7:22 p.m. Tuesday along Cogan House Road, Cogan House Township.
Jason Bates, 44, of Williamsport, allegedly shoved a 63-year-old Trout Run man twice.
Disorderly conduct
• 10:45 p.m. Thursday along Brouse Road and Route 405, Clinton Township.
A 41-year-old Montgomery man allegedly approached the vehicle of a 19-year-old Linden woman and made gestures as if to entice a fight.
Burglary
• Between 5 p.m. June 8 and 1 p.m. June 9 along Block Mill Street, Lewis Township.
Someone entered the shed of a 25-year-old Trout Run woman and took small containers of mercury.
Theft by deception
• Between 9:31 a.m. Nov. 7 and Thursday along Stryker Avenue, Montgomery.
A 33-year-old Montgomery man placed an order, paid for a product valued at $825 and never received the item, troopers noted.
Theft
• 3 p.m. May 18 along Cardinal Drive, Wolf Township.
A 22-carat gold necklace with three emeralds and three rubies valued at $3,500 was taken from the residence of a 79-year-old Hughesville woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
