TROUT RUN — A 20-year-old Florida man has been arrested and jailed on several charges related to the alleged rape and sexual assault of a Lycoming County woman.
Troopers from Montoursville were called to investigate a disturbance in which they said Nicholas Orion Mitstifer, 20, entered the residence of a Lewis Township woman and sexually assaulted her.
Mitstifer was taken into custody without incident and charged with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault without consent, indecent assault, burglary and criminal trespass. He was arraigned and jailed in Lycoming County in lieu of $95,000, troopers noted.
