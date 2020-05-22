MILTON — With schools switching to an online learning model due to the coronavirus pandemic, many traditional year-end activities are unable to be held this year.
Awards ceremonies are among the year-end activities which won’t take place in person as the 2019-2020 school year wraps up. However, members of the Milton American Legion Post 71 Auxiliary opted to make an annual award they present extra special this year.
Auxiliary President Bonnie Michael, Treasurer Cynthia Stump and member Dixie Powell recently visited the home of eighth-grade Milton Middle School student Talya Bardole.
Bardole was presented with the Milton American Legion Auxiliary Certificate of Distinguished Achievement Award.
According to Michael, Milton teachers select the award winner each year among eighth-grade girls. The winner is chosen based on displaying characteristics of honor, courage, leadership, service and Americanism.
The award itself reads “This Certificate of Distinguished Achievement is awarded to Talya Bardole of Milton Area School in recognition of attainment acquired as winner of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Pennsylvania School Award.
“In further recognition of the possession of those high qualities of honor, courage, scholarship, leadership service and Americanism which are necessary to the preservation and protection of the fundamental institutions of our government and the advancement of society.
“This award is made by American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 71 the Department of Pennsylvania the American Legion Auxiliary.”
With school doors being closed due to the pandemic, Michael felt it was important to present the award to Bardole in person, rather than just sending it in the mail.
Bardole was thankful to have the award presented in person.
“It’s very special,” she said. “I get to see (the auxiliary members) and hear what they have to say.”
Bardole was also glad to interact with others at a time when stay-at-home orders have been prevalent throughout the nation.
“It feels different to see people,” she said.
“That’s one of the reasons why we wanted to present this (award),” Michael said. “We’re all cooped up.”
Bardole said she was thankful to be chosen by her teachers to receive the award.
“It’s (presented to) one in all of my eighth grade,” she said. “It feels special that they chose me.”
In school, Bardole said algebra is her favorite subject.
“I like learning about it,” she said.
In school, she is also involved in Where Everyone Belongs (WEB), student council, yearbook, soccer and basketball.
Bardole is the daughter of Tonya Bardole of Milton and Terry Bardole of Lewisburg.
