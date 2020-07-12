MILTON — Nine people have been displaced after smoke and flames ripped through the attic of a multi-family home Sunday morning, July 12, along Center Street in Milton.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said the department was called at 10:51 a.m. to a home at 232, 234 and 234 1/2 Center St.
“When I first arrived on scene, there was heavy smoke pushing from the attic,” Derr said. “The engine got there and pulled one (hose) line to the attic, encountered a heavy bulk of fire in the attic. Tower 15 arrived and opened up the roof, gave them relief from the heat.”
Derr identified Bill Miller, of Milton, as the owner of the property. Two elderly people lived in one apartment at the home, while six adults and one baby lived in another apartment. A third apartment was unoccupied.
“The residents were all in their homes (when the fire started),” Derr said. “Somebody driving by, or a neighbor, we’re not exactly sure who it was, pounded on the doors and alerted everyone to the fire.”
There were no injuries. The residents have been displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
When the fire was initially dispatched, Derr said his department’s ambulance crew spotted a heavy column of smoke coming from the area of the fire. With that report, Derr asked for a second alarm to be struck on the fire in order to bring additional personnel to the scene due to the high temperatures.
“As far as getting the bulk of the fire knocked down, it was knocked down rather quick,” Derr said. “Everything was held to the attic. The second floor had a lot of water and smoke damage. The first floor had mostly water damage.”
When a house fire does break out, Derr said it’s crucial for residents to get out and not go back into a burning structure.
“When I first arrived, there were people contemplating going back in for things, for animals,” Derr said.
Four of six cats were safely pulled from one of the apartments by firefighters.
“There’s still two missing (cats),” Derr said. “We did not find any deceased animals.”
A Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal was called to the scene to investigate. Derr said the fire is not considered suspicious.
According to Derr, Miller had insurance on the structure, however the tenants did not have insurance.
Derr said there were smoke detectors in the home, however he did not hear any sounding when he arrived on scene. He will be following up with other firefighters who were on scene to find out if they heard the detectors sounding.
In addition to the Milton Fire Department, Derr said firefighters from White Deer and Turbot townships, the Warrior Run area, Lewisburg, Muncy, Sunbury, Mifflinburg and Northumberland either responded to the scene or were placed on standby nearby. The Milton Police Department was also on scene.
Derr said the residents would like to thank the individual who alerted them to the fire. Anyone with information on who that person may be should contact the Milton Borough at 570-742-8759.
