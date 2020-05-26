NISBET — An 85-year-old Williamsport woman died in a one-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon near Nisbet, Lycoming County.
Troopers from Montoursville said Delores A Shoemaker, of Williamsport, was driving a 2017 Ford Escape which went off the right side of the roadway along East Village Drive, west of Simpson Road, Susquehanna Township, then scraped a utility pole and struck ground wires from another pole, went into a grass field, struck a large tree, and overturned.
The crash occurred at 1:41 p.m. Saturday.
Shoemaker was not belted. Troopers said she may have suffered from a medical condition.
An investigation is ongoing.
