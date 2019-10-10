College Night
LEWISBURG — A free College Night will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday in the Bucknell University Gerhard Field House.
High school students and their families will have the opportunity to speak with admissions representatives from two- and four-year colleges and universities and technical schools from Pennsylvania and neighboring states. Adults may also use this program to begin or augment their search for continuing education opportunities.
For more information, call Vicki Fennell at 570-522-3225.
The current list of institutions attending the fair can be accessed at https://www.lasd.us/lahs-senior-resources.
Lycoming College to present 2019 Pennsylvania College Student Film and Video Festival
WILLIAMSPORT — The Film and Video Arts program in the Department of Communication at Lycoming College will host the 13th Pennsylvania College Student Film and Video Festival at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the AMC Classic 11 in Williamsport.
The screening is free and open to the public. Tickets are limited and those wishing to attend the festival must RSVP at http://evite.me/WdktQhQm3P.
Since its start in 2008 as a local screening, the festival has grown to include films from all over Pennsylvania. Of the 98 student films submitted to the festival, nine were accepted.
These films come from a wide range of college students throughout the state, as well as three film students from Lycoming College. Each featured film will run up to 15 minutes or less.
Awards will be given in the categories of documentary, narrative, and experimental films. Lycoming College students with films accepted into the festival are eligible for the Tom Woodruff Jr. Grand Jury Prize.
Three films by Lycoming College film and video arts majors that were accepted into the festival are each eligible for the Tom Woodruff Jr. Grand Jury prize that is awarded to a Lycoming College student. Jessee Bermudez’s music video “Last Chance” is a song by Nathan Sweeny about love and pain. M. Mitchell Wheary and Emily Shaffer’s film, “She’s Hunting Lions,” is a narrative film about a young woman who is controlled by an abusive father. “The Daniele’s of Italy” is a film about the Daniele family who own the restaurant Franko’s in Williamsport.
Bloomsburg hosting Science in Motion
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania has been awarded more than $100,000 in funding to bring the Science in Motion (SIM) program to BU.
The funding for SIM comes from the Pennsylvania Department of Education and brings science education to school districts in the northcentral part of the state at no cost. SIM allows science teachers within the service area to borrow equipment and materials for specific experiments which fit into their curriculum.
At BU, the program will be a joint effort between the College of Education and the College of Science and Technology, expanding out-of-classroom experiences to train and educate BU students.
Along with the funding, SIM comes with two mobile-education vans for transport of materials to and from schools and programming sites. It also brings numerous resources in the form of equipment and materials for hands-on education in the STEM fields of biology, chemistry, and physics. These are available for any outreach project the university coordinates in the community to support STEM education efforts.
At BU, coordinating the program will be: Kate Beishline, the Jessica S. and Stephen R. Kozloff Faculty Fellow, from the College of Science and Technology; Kim Bolig, Regional STEM Education Center director, from the College of Education; and Greg Zimmerman, chair of the chemistry department, in the College of Science and Technology.
