SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Department on Thursday took wanted persons into custody thanks to citizen tips originating on social media.
Those taken into custody had various outstanding bench warrants originating in the county court of common pleas, it was noted. Numerous other persons volunteered to turn themselves in to address court issues, the department noted.
Additional bench warrant enforcement is scheduled in the near future and those who have outstanding bench warrants can report to the sheriff’s office by 9 a.m. Monday, Wednesday or Friday, it was noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.