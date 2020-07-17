WATSONTOWN — Although Gov. Tom Wolf this week announced new coronavirus-related restrictions — including limiting indoor gatherings to 25 people or less — churches will be able to hold indoor services as usual.
Pastor James Bond, of Watsontown’s Revival Tabernacle, said the restrictions announced by Wolf do not apply to religious institutions.
Father John Hoke, of the St. Joseph Catholic Church of Milton, also reiterated that sentiment.
That information was confirmed by Lyndsay Kensinger, press secretary in the governor’s office.
“Churches have never been impacted by any of the orders,” Kensinger wrote, in an email to The Standard-Journal. “The administration has only encouraged leaders to hold virtual services.”
For the past six weeks as in-person services have been held, Bond said his church has taken a multitude of precautions to keep attendees safe.
In addition to allowing individuals to attend in-person services, Bond said Revival Tabernacle continues to stream its services live via Facebook. The practice was started in March when churches were not permitted to open their doors due to the pandemic.
Services, which begin at 10 a.m. Sundays, are also broadcast on a radio frequency which can be heard from the church parking lot.
Prior to opening the interior of the building for Sunday services in June, Bond said Revival Tabernacle held two outdoor services.
“Now that we’ve gone into the building, for the past six weeks, things have gone very well,” he said. “We have not seen anyone, a single person, that has tested positive for coronavirus since we began (indoor services).”
Bond noted that anyone entering and exiting the building must be masked. Masks can be removed as individuals are in their seats during services.
Hoke said in-person services at St. Joseph have also been going well since they resumed.
Mass is being held at 4 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. Sundays at the St. Joseph Parish Center on Cemetery Road.
Hoke noted that the parish center allows room for proper social distancing, which is not possible in the church building on Broadway.
Daily masses are offered at 9 a.m. weekdays in the church. Hoke said less than 25 people attend daily mass.
Both Bond and Pastor Steve Vaughn, of Crossroads Nazarene Church, said that in addition to reaching those who regularly attend services at their respective churches, by streaming services online even more individuals have been reached.
Like Revival Tabernacle, Vaughn said his church has been streaming Sunday services at 10:15 a.m. Sundays live since the onset of the pandemic.
“It definitely has been a broader perspective,” Vaughn said. “We have been having people from across the country view (services)... We have one couple that watches it from Great Britain.”
At the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March, Bond said his church started streaming a devotional at 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“We have seen people from all over the world (viewing the devotional),” Bond said. “Philippines, Thailand, Romania, Haiti, Honduras. It’s been amazing, the people that have been on with us.
“And, of course, the United States,” he continued. “We’ve had (people in) as many as eight different states that have faithfully followed us.”
By streaming services live, Vaughn said they are also available to be viewed at a later time, which many people are taking advantage of.
Throughout these uncertain times, Vaughn encourages everyone to stay in tune to what’s taking place in their own lives.
“You can easily get frustrated, regardless of what level you’re at, whether it’s governmental or church or personal,” he said. “You need to pay attention (to the pandemic), but you also need to be able to be fluid enough to navigate your own personal world.
“The continual cultural that we’re living in, there are divisional things being brought to the forefront,” Vaughn continued. “One of the things that I’ve been trying to tell people is don’t get distracted by the things around you. Your main focus is what’s happening in the pandemic and how you’re navigating your world.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.