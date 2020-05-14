HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that there are 938 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 59,636.
The state is reporting 44 new deaths overnight. The state reported 4,218 total deaths.
Local numbers remained largely unchanged.
Positive cases rose by three in Columbia County to 333, plus three additional deaths to 31. Four new cases were reported in Northumberland County (132). Union County saw one additional case (43). Lycoming County numbers were unchanged at 139 cases and seven deaths. Montour County (50) numbers were unchanged. Snyder County numbers (33) were unchanged.
There are 251,559 patients who have tested negative to date.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 12,677 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,922 cases among employees, for a total of 14,599 at 549 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 2,896 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 4,217 of our total cases are in health care workers.
Locally, one additional facility reported cases in Lycoming County, bringing the tally to three three. Of those cases, 67 were residents, 12 were staff and eight deaths were reported. Numbers remained unchanged in Northumberland and Union County facilities.
