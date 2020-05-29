LEWISBURG — Recognizing the need to balance continued infection control protocols regarding the spread of COVID-19 and the desire of loved ones and caregivers to visit with and support patients, Evangelical Community Hospital is establishing new visitor restrictions. These new visitor policies will be effective Monday.
All visitors will be screened when entering any of Evangelical’s facilities and will be required to wear a mask while inside.
Any visitor with symptoms of respiratory illness — such as a fever, cough, or shortness of breath — will not be permitted inside the facility. All visitors must be 18 years of age or older.
Visitors may be asked to leave the facility and wait in their vehicle or a designated area if physical distancing is no longer possible at their destination or they fail to adhere to the policies, protocols and requests from staff members.
The hospital’s dining room and gift shop remain closed to visitors.
For inpatients: One dedicated, on-site patient support person will be permitted; patients who are suspected or confirmed as having COVID-19 will not be permitted any visitors; if two patients are in a room, the curtain separating the room must be pulled and the support person must remain in their patient’s side of the room as much as possible visiting hours are will be from 1 to 8 p.m.; up to two dedicated caregivers for the duration of the hospital stay will be permitted for pediatric patients; two visitors at a time will be permitted for non-COVID end-of-life situations; and visitors must remain in the patient’s room unless asked to step outside by a care provider or staff member.
For outpatient testing and appointments, one person may accompany the patient. Emergency Department patients under the age of 18 can have one dedicated caregiver with them during the entire stay.
