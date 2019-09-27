MILTON — As a group of 4 year olds sat in a circle in a second-floor classroom at the Milton YMCA, they looked on with interest as two teachers demonstrated various shapes.
This marks the second week the YMCA’s new Pre-K Counts program is meeting. Earlier this year, the YMCA announced it was awarded a $157,000 state grant to hire two teachers and educate 18 children through the program.
“It’s going really well,” Jody Reuss, the Milton YMCA’s director of Child Care, said of the program. “The kids are doing great.”
The teachers, Tiffany Ranck and Julie Beiber, started working at the YMCA about three weeks prior to the class starting.
“We got a huge donation of a lot of furniture from the East Lycoming School District,” Reuss said, adding that the teachers spent time setting up the classroom.
The teachers also worked to prepare lesson plans and meet with parents prior to the start of the program.
The class meets from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays and is free to participants, thanks to the grant.
Reuss noted that the program is filled to capacity, with 18 students. There is a waiting list in the event that spaces become available.
The students are served breakfast and lunch each day.
“We work on how to sit at a table,” Reuss noted.
Many other skills will also be taught throughout the course of the school year, including language development and math skills.
“They sing songs to help with their language development,” Reuss said. “They are learning to be part of a group... when it’s appropriate to be quiet.”
Monthly field trips will also be offered.
Reuss said the funding for the program is set to renew annually, over a five-year period, as long as the YMCA meets certain programming requirements.
Currently, the YMCA is taking enrollment applications for children who will be 4 years old during the 2020-2021 school year.
Applications are also accepted for children who will turn 3 by Sept. 1.
Reuss noted that both teachers have a level one certification. They are participating in professional development activities with the Milton Area School District in order to earn a level two certification.
According to Reuss, state law requires teachers with a level one certification participate in professional development activities in order to attain the level two certification.
Some of the children enrolled in the program this year are already familiar with the YMCA and what’s expected in a classroom setting. Reuss said 12 of the participants were enrolled in the YMCA’s day care program.
Ron Marshall, branch executive director of the Milton YMCA, lauded the staff for the work it’s doing with the children enrolled in the new program.
“Our staff is doing a tremendous job with the kids,” he said. “Being able to offer this educational program in the Milton community will enable our kids to jump start their educational journey and be ready for the start of their kindergarten year.”
