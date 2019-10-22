LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Area High School alumni weekend featured naming four distinguished alumni.
Patsy Jarrett Warren (1959), Karen Heim Teichman (1971), Mark Jenks (1978) and Michael Derk (1984) were honored with a reception at Best Western Country Cupboard. The presentation fell between a wine-tasting at Fero Vineyards and an all-class reunion at the Lewisburg Hotel, part of a busy three days of tours and celebrations.
Barbara Baylor served as co-emcee and wrote profiles of the four recipients.
Jenks was noted for his aerospace career, which has included 36 years with the Boeing Corp. During that time, he worked on Osprey, Comanche and Chinook-model helicopters, and contributed engineering expertise to the US components of the International Space Station. Jenks’ contribution to commercial aviation has included design for the carbon fiber composite wing for the 787 Dreamliner.
Warren was cited not only for her management of a sewing store but also as Central Susquehanna coordinator for Project Linus, a nonprofit which supplies handmade comfort quilts for sick, hurting and traumatized children. As the quilts are made, collected, inspected, tagged and distributed volunteer it was noted that volunteer involvement provided a meaningful service opportunity for community members.
Teichman, professionally accomplished as a practice manager and corporate secretary in the medical field, recently partnered with her daughter Christine in C and K’s Unique Creations, a gift company which specializes in gnomes and fairy gardens. Teichman also founded Lewisburg Sunset Rotary in 2007 and has traveled extensively on behalf of Rotary International. Her duties outside the local area have included service as district governor and with international committees and programs.
Locally, Teichman has also served on the boards of several nonprofits and Congregation Beth-El as sisterhood president.
Derk credited mentors and leaders for his personal success as owner/president of Creative Plantscapes Inc., known for design, building and maintenance of landscaping. Community projects including the Public Librayr for Union County, Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, RiverWoods Senjor Living Community and others have been helped by the efforts of Creative Plantscapes.
Teichman noted program began with comments from the LAHS Alumni Board and granddaughter Lilly Treas pulled the door prizes.
