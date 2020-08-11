EXCHANGE — Emergency responders from a three-county area rushed to a head-on collision which occurred at around 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the intersection of Route 54 and Whitehall Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
According to emergency services radio communications, five people were injured in the crash, with two trapped inside of the vehicles.
Firefighters on scene worked for about 30 minutes to free those trapped inside the vehicles, which ended up in a corn field, with one down an embankment in the field.
Radio communications indicated the injured were transported to Geisinger, Evangelical Community Hospital and UPMC Muncy for treatment.
Firefighters from the Warrior Run area, Washingtonville and Valley Township, along with ambulances from Milton and Lewisburg's William Cameron Engine Company, medics from Geisinger Medical Center and Pennsylvania State Police were among the responders called to the scene.
Fire police were directing traffic along Route 54, which was reduced to one lane as responders worked on scene.
The Standard-Journal will publish additional information on the crash as it becomes available.
