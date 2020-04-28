MONTANDON — The West Chillisquaque Township planning commission and supervisors have announced plans to hold meetings online, via Zoom.
The planning commission will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30. The supervisors will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 4.
Connection information for the meetings will be posted on the township's website, www.westchilli.org.
