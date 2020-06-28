LEWISBURG — Military veterans were honored Saturday in Lewisburg with cheers and flag-waving.
But the procession was billed in a Facebook post as the Union County Coronavirus Protest: Support Our Veterans event rather than the Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade. Like the regular parade, it began at 10 a.m. on the last Saturday of June along Market Street.
Participants explained it was not so much a protest against a policy or person but against the virus which prompted the cancellation of the official annual parade.
“People were disappointed that the parade was canceled,” said Jack Malloy of East Buffalo Township. “It is the one time per year that we come out and honor our veterans and that we remember them and care for them.”
Malloy said the support for the procession was largely through word of mouth. Vietnam era, Operation Desert Storm veterans and others rode in cars and pickup trucks.
Like the official parade, the route was lined with American flags supplied by Coldwell Banker real estate. Candies were also tossed from one of the vehicles as it rolled along Market Street.
Union County Veteran’s 4th of July officials had previously acknowledged the ad hoc group’s support of men and women who have served in military. But they stressed no connection to the informal procession.
A single bugle fanfare heralded the start as about 25 people walked and an equal number drove vehicles as they circled Market, South Third, St. Louis and South Seventh streets.
For the Malloys and others, it was a family affair.
“We did it to support our veterans and the independence of this country,” noted Chris Malloy, who added the Malloy children also participated.
The procession was not without evidence of partisanship, including material supporting the current president and one hand-written sign encouraging both support for the flag and standing for the flag.
