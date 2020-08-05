LAURELTON — State police have charged a 32-year-old Laurelton man with several felony sexual assault counts stemming from allegations he assaulted a child between 2005 and 2009.
William Takehide Aikey, of 2470 Laurel Road, Laurelton, was charged with felony counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and two counts of aggravated indecent assault; as well as misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, terroristic threats, indecent assault (two counts) and harassment.
Troopers from Milton said the alleged incident took place between June 25, 2005 and June 25, 2009, in Hartley Township, Union County.
Aikey allegedly assaulted the girl when she was between the ages of 4 and 8, troopers noted. Allegations include having the girl perform oral sex, watching child pornography, drinking urine and other indecent acts. Aikey allegedly threatened the girl if she revealed anything that happened.
Assaults took place nightly, based on testimony the victim provided to troopers.
Aikey is free on $50,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 22 before District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.