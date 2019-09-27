Milton Public Library 541 Broadway, Milton 570-742-7111; www.miltonpalibrary.org Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays
• Board meetings, 6 p.m. on the third Wednesday of each month.
• Teen and Tween Time, 4 p.m. on the first Monday of each month.
• Storytime STEAM, 11 a.m. Mondays. For children ages 3 through 5.
• Cyber Mondays, noon to 6 p.m. Mondays. Library offers assistance with technology.
• Song and Story with Nancy, 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Music and Movement, 11 a.m. Thursdays. For children up to age 5.
• Paws and Pals, 11 to 11:30 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month. For children up to age 5.
• Fun and Games, 10:30 a.m. Fridays. For children 18 months to 3 years.
• Cre8tive Art, 4 to 5 p.m. Monday.
• Mah Jongg, 1 p.m. Monday.
• Fall Science Experiments, 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2. For students in kindergarten through third grade.
• Keto Klub, 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Travels with Carlee, 4:45 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8. A program on Belgium, for children in first through sixth grade.
• Healthy Home and Body Workshop, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
• Adult Reading Group, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9. Discussing “The Power and the Glory” by Graham Greene.
• Superhero Training Academy, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12. For students in grades three through six.
• My Doll and Me Let’s Make Music, 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, for girls age 7 and over. 4 to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, for girls age 4 to 6.
• Lego Build, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
• Shakespeare Reading Night, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
• Storybook Art Club, 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. For children ages 4 to 7.
• Crazy 8s Club Bouncy Dice Explosion, 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. For students in first through fifth grade.
• Playdough Time, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23. For children ages 4 and over.
• Reader’s Theater, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. For children ages 7 to 10.
• Halloween STEAM Fair, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29. For children ages 2 to 13.
———
Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library 20 Church St., McEwensville 570-538-1381; www.montgomeryhouselibrary.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays
• Book Club, 7 p.m. on the second Monday of each month.
• Baby Classes, 11 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Pre-K Classes, 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Board of directors meetings, 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month.
• Friends of the Library Book Sale, Saturday along Main Street, Watsontown, during the community yard sales.
• Extreme Designer Purse Bingo, Sunday, Oct. 21.
• Annual Toy Auction, Saturday, Nov. 23.
———
Degenstein Community Library 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury 17801 www.degensteinlibrary.org Hours: 1 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (September through June) and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (July-August) Saturdays
• Chair aerobics class, 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesdays and Fridays.
• Toddler Story Time, 10 a.m. Fridays.
• Mother Goose on the Loose, 11 a.m. Tuesdays, music, movement and rhymes for babies to 3-year-olds.
———
Herr Memorial Library 500 Market St., Mifflinburg 570-966-0831; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: Noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays; closed Fridays, Sundays
• Special Stitches Knitting Group, 10:30 a.m. each Wednesday.
• Baby Discover, 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:15 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Chair Yoga, 10:30 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
• Thursday’s Threads Cross-Stitch Class, 10 a.m. Thursdays.
• Game On for Teens, 2 to 5 p.m. Thursdays.
• Evening Cross-Stitch Class, 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Toddler/Preschool Discover, 10:45 a.m. Thursdays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Wednesdays.
• Voting Machine Demonstration, 10 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Wednesday.
• Online Shopping Safety, 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
• Mifflinburg’s Community Helpers, 10:15 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Oct. 9, 16 and 23. For toddlers and preschool students.
• Board Game Cafe, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29.
———
West End Library 45 Ball Park Road, Laurelton 570-922-4773; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays Summer hours: July 6 through Sept. 7: 10 a.m to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays; closed Wednesdays, Sundays
• Discover, 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays. For children through age 5.
• Kids Can Do It, 6:30 p.m. Thursdays.
• Live Your Best Life: A Free Program to Help You Manage Your Health Conditions, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursdays.
• My Plate, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• West End Crafters, 1 to 3 this afternoon.
• Comic Book Open House featuring comic artist Mark McKenna, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.
• Mah Jongg, 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 4 and 18.
• Beginner Crochet, 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5.
• West End Readers, 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
• West End Fire Company at the West End Library, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
• Oneline Shopping Safety, 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
• Legos, Blocks and Other Fun Toys, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
• Robotics Club for Kids, 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
• West End Crafters, 1 to 3 p.m. Fridays, Oct. 11 and 25.
• Voting Machine Demonstration, 12:30 to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, and 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
• Cooking With Friends, 6 to 7:45 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24.
• Fall Craft, Snack and Movie Time, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26.
———
The Public Library For Union County 255 Reitz Blvd., Lewisburg 570-523-1172; www.unioncountylibraries.org Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays; 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays
• Knitting, 10:30 a.m. Mondays.
• Conversational Spanish, 7 p.m. Mondays.
• Preschool Discover, 10 a.m. Tuesdays.
• Mah Jongg, 1 p.m. Tuesdays.
• Toddler Discover, 9:30 a.m. Tuesdays.
• ABC Play With Me or Parent/Child Workshop, 10 a.m. Wednesdays in October.
• Zen meditation, 10 a.m. Thursdays. Led by Ed Oberholtzer.
• RU Curious, 2 p.m. Thursdays.
• Baby Discover, 11 a.m. Fridays.
• Sensory Night for Kids, 6:30 p.m. the first Thursday of each month.
• Baby Discover, 11 a.m. Fridays.
• Beginning American Sign Language, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. For children ages 5 to 12.
• Online Shopping Safety, 5 to 6 p.m. Thursday.
• Beginning ASL I, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Thursday, Oct. 17.
• Beginning ASL II, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Thursday, Oct. 17.
• Knitting, noon Mondays in October.
• Conversational Spanish, 7 p.m. Mondays in October. Presented by Linda Kander.
• Creative Writing Group, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Create a 3D Skull, 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7.
• New to Medicare, 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Oct. 8.
• Touch-A-Truck, 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.
• Lego Night, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.
• Stephen King Trivia Night, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Civil War Cider Co., Lewisburg.
• Movie Night, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Ard’s Farm, Lewisburg. Featuring a showing of “The Goonies!”
• Master Gardener: Using Winter Greenery from Your Garden, 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22. Presented by Rick Kersteter.
• Beginner’s Mah Jongg, 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Oct. 22 and 29.
