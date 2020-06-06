MIFFLINBURG — One-hundred-seventy-four seniors graduated from Mifflinburg Area High School in a virtual ceremony Friday night.
The Mifflinburg Class of 2020, like many others, had to maintain social distance for the sake of staying safe amid the yellow phase of the coronavirus pandemic.
Awarding of diplomas was done by appointment over the course of two days this week at the high school auditorium. One family at a time was led through.
The virtual graduation ceremony, posted Friday on Facebook Live, YouTube Platinum and via Service Electric contained student speeches and other elements which parents and students expect at commencement time.
Seth Kline, Class of 2020 valedictorian, thanked the staff for what they gave to the outgoing class, including pushing fellow students to be the best they could be and keeping all students safe. Likewise, families of fellow students were thanked for their unconditional support.
The COVID-19 crisis, with the potential of continuing to disrupt the lives of graduates from this point forward, did not escape a mention.
“Due to this pandemic, the lives of many have been changed drastically, including mine as a student,” Kline said. “In person classes and tests have turned into Zoom meetings and online activities. Friends are now communicated with through a screen rather than in person. We have potentially missed out on some of the most notable parts of being seniors such as the feeling of our last week or missing out on a senior prank.”
But Kline also noted that change was a constant which his class has faced since they were very young. He concluded that change ought to “evoke an opportunity for growth” and self-knowledge.
Conor Emory, salutatorian, highlighted his talk with references to classic and popular drama. He observed that William Shakspeare’s Hamlet, one of the playwright’s great tragedies, was motivational.
“We all have limited time,” Emory learned from the iconic scene where Hamlet reflected on the life of acquaintance Yorick. “So we should make the most of it starting right after graduation.”
A 20th Century play based on two characters from Hamlet, “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead,” also proved inspirational. Author Tom Stoppard, Emory said, developed the story of the players “in the wings” without changing their fate.
“Certain things such as our birth, death, and even this pandemic, are not under our control,” Emory concluded. “But through our actions, we can impact our fate positively or negatively.”
This summer would not be a time to relax, Emory added, as he said it would be unlike any other.
Marcus Smith, speaker at large, spoke of better days ahead.
“The parks will reopen, the playoffs will be back and better than ever, Tik Tok (video sharing site) will die off someday, and toilet paper will hit the racks again,” Smith mused. “And who knows, someday, maybe we can be in the history books for something positive.”
Before leading the class in a pledge to aim high, stress less and be proud of the life one has led, Smith reflected on a valuable lesson from a school year which was unlike any other.
“I think the biggest lesson I learned is that nothing is promised. In a blink of an eye, you can lose everything and your whole world can change. Just like that,” he said. “There’s a lot we can learn from that.”
A Baccalaureate Ceremony and a Senior Awards Ceremony, events from earlier in the week, were also posted on Facebook Live.
A procession of vehicles followed by fireworks were on the schedule to round out the virtual graduation day. The procession was planned to start at Mifflinburg Elementary School, continue through the community and conclude with fireworks safely viewed by seniors and families from the east parking lot of Mifflinburg Intermediate School.
All Graduation 2020 events can be viewed via links at www.mifflinburg.org.
