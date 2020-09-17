BLOOMSBURG — A portion of Route 487 (East Street) in Bloomsburg will be closed just south of Route 11 for work on the railroad crossing beginning Friday, Sept. 18.

The SEDA-COG Joint Rail Authority is replacing the railroad crossing. The contractor, Chesapeake Thermite Welding, will install a new concrete tub crossing.

A detour using Fort McClure Boulevard and Market Street will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Sept. 23, weather permitting.

