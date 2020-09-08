MILTON — The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) is working to make sure the Milton Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center is ready to return to "its previous capacity," according to the health department's press secretary.
"At this time, we continue to work to ensure the facility is ready to return to its previous capacity, which includes infection control training and education," Press Secretary Nate Wardle wrote in an email.
He did not elaborate on how long it may take until the center is ready to return to its previous capacity.
As of Tuesday, Sept. 1, the DOH was reporting 109 residents of the center have tested positive for COVID-19, with 28 deaths reported from the virus.
In addition, 57 staff members were listed as testing positive for the virus.
The facility is listed as having 42 residents, with a capacity of 138.
Wardle said updated COVID-19 numbers from long-term care facilities from across Pennsylvania will be released Wednesday, Sept. 9.
On Aug. 22, Wardle reported residents were being transferred out of the center. At that time, 31 had been transferred to acute care facilities.
The DOH and the Department of Human Services announced Wednesday, Aug. 18, that a National Guard team had been deployed to assist at the nursing center for five days. In addition, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton was announced to have temporarily taken over management of the facility.
According to Wardle, the state is keeping families of residents updated on the status of the facility and their loved ones.
"The state's long-term care ombudsman's office is working to ensure that families are being informed of the situation and are aware of what is going on," he said.
