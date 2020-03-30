MILTON — The charges filed against three suspects following a Nov. 10 shooting along Elm Street in Milton are continuing to proceed through the courts.
The following suspects have each been charged with attempted homicide and related counts: Ricky Waheed Pearson, 22, of Sunbury; Deionte Sherrell, 24, of Erie; and Antonio Carpenter, 24, of Highspire.
According to court documents, the incident started to unfold at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 when an unidentified witness said he and a victim later identified by Milton police as 24-year-old Derek Whitesel were at an apartment in the 10 block of Broadway.
Carpenter and Sherrell arrived at the apartment to retrieve a hat the witness said he took from Carpenter the previous weekend, court papers said.
After Whitesel and the witness pushed Carpenter and Sherrell out of the apartment, police said Whitesel called the two and said he wanted to meet “to settle this” on Elm Street.
As Whitesel and the witness approached Elm Street, police said Carpenter and Sherrell entered into a physical altercation with the witness. Pearson is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Whitesel before fleeing in a car with Carpenter and Sherrell.
After reportedly not accepting a plea deal during a status conference held Monday before Judge Hugh Jones at the Northumberland County Courthouse, Sherrell is next scheduled for a June 8 status conference.
That conference is to take place at 9:15 a.m. before Judge Paige Rosini.
Carpenter is scheduled to next appear for a plea hearing at 9:15 a.m. April 27 before Northumberland County President Judge Charles Saylor.
Pearson is scheduled to appear in criminal motion court at 10 a.m. April 30, before Rosini. A status conference has also been scheduled for 9:15 a.m. June 22 before Senior Judge Harold Woelfel.
