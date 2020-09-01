LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital recently announced the arrival of Jonathan Shedlock as director of Patient Financial Services.
Shedlock is responsible for the accurate and timely billing, collection, cash application and customer service of payments from patients and insurers for both the hospital and Evangelical Medical Services Organization. The position has direct management responsibility for all Patient Financial Services staff in the areas of billing, cash applications and those handling billing customer service.
Shedlock came to Evangelical with 14 years of professional experience, including eight years of revenue cycle leadership. His background is a combination of operations and consulting, resulting in improving the financial performance for 37 hospitals.
Shedlock earned a Master of Business Administration from California State University, Fresno and a Bachelor of Science from The Pennsylvania State University. He also holds a Certified Revenue Cycle Representative designation as sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA) and is an active member of the Central PA HFMA chapter.
