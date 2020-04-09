HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that there are 1,989 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 18,228.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19. The department also reported 29 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 338. All people are either in isolation at home or being treated at the hospital.
Locally cases increased as well. Columbia County reported 65 cases and another death (2 total), Lycoming is up to 17, Montour 25, Northumberland 24, Snyder 9 and Union 11.
There are 87,374 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
• Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
• 1% are aged 13-18;
• Nearly 7% are aged 19-24;
• 41% are aged 25-49;
• Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and
• Nearly 21% are aged 65 or older.
• Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.