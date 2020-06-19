TURBOTVILLE — Voluntary athletic practices in the Warrior Run School District could resume as early as Wednesday, if the board approves a proposal being brought before it during a meeting scheduled for Monday.
Athletic Director Nate Butler said a task force recently developed a summer voluntary workout plan to establish guidelines in order to hold practices this summer, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Butler noted that a number of stakeholders were part of the committee, including school nurses, athletic trainers and coaches.
“There have been many, many versions (of the plan),” Butler said. “This has not been a plan that’s been thought about for a day or so.”
He noted that athletic directors from across the region have been discussing their procedures for resuming practices “to make sure we’re keeping things as consistent as possible.”
In keeping with state guidelines, the plan will be brought before the school board for a vote on Monday.
“Hopefully, we get favorable consideration and they approve this plan,” Butler said. “I have a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, 6 p.m., with all of our coaches to go through this plan.”
Voluntary summer practices could start as early as Wednesday, if the board approves the plan Monday. Butler said the plan is a comprehensive one.
“This is a summer voluntary workout plan,” Butler stressed. “When we get to that time of preparing for that fall season, there will be a new document looking at different things.”
He said that plan will include guidelines for transporting students to games, and even how games will be carried out.
Butler said the state has given no indication on when it may provide a framework for how fall sporting events should be carried out.
“It’s going to have to come soon,” he said. “It’s halfway through June already.”
The plan to be brought before the school board Monday focuses on designing practices around athletic skill development.
“My proposal is, we will not be doing any type of... summer leagues, where we are going to other school districts,” Butler said. “Our plan talks about the work between our student athletes (and coaches).”
He said the plan stresses COVID-19 health screenings prior to athletic practices.
“We will have our training to go over how to properly screen (athletes),” Butler said. “There is going to be a real big commitment in this screening process.”
Masking and social distancing requirements are also included in the plan, along with not permitting students to fill their water bottles from the same container.
Students will be asked to bring their own water. Contingencies have been put in place in case students come to practices without their own water.
“I have been stockpiling various cases of water,” Butler said. “That’s one of those scenarios that we talked about. We cannot have those water-filling stations. Those things are gone.”
Once the plan has been approved by the board, and coaches have been given the details, Butler said specifics of the plan will be relayed to students and parents.
Because of the coronavirus situation, Butler said some students may not be comfortable participating in summer workout sessions.
“That’s OK,” he said. “These are completely optional. Lack of attendance or sporadic attendance will not affect any type of future playing time.”
