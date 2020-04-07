MIFFLINBURG — The Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust will still award scholarships to members of the Mifflinburg Class of 2020. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there have been changes in the submission process and to the application due date.
Applicants will no longer need to submit their application to the guidance department and have class ranking and GPA information included. The applications are now due May 1. Applications may be either emailed or submitted by U.S. mail. Emailed applications should be sent to beckleyann07@gmail.com. "Scholarship application" should be included in the subject line.
Mailed applications must be postmarked by May 1 and sent to: Ann C. Beckley (MACST Treasurer), 1900 Dietrich Road, Mifflinburg, PA 17844.
Scholarship winners will be notified by mail. Letters notifying the recipients, along with directions for obtaining the scholarship, will be mailed in early June.
There are no changes to the collegiate application process and due date. The three-page application and with directions for both scholarships are Excel Spreadsheet templates and are available from various sources.
Applications are available from the Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust site at www.macst.org and the Mifflinburg Area School District website, www.mifflinburg.org, under the community drop-down tab.
