VICKSBURG — Making a good holiday wreath requires fresh greens.
“We cut all our (greens) ourselves,” said Alex Haines, wreath maker. “We only get the freshest so they actually last through the holidays.”
Haines began crafting wreaths at Reiff’s Nursery and Greenhouses, Vicksburg, about three years ago. Among other places, his latest work will be at the Dreisbach UCC, where it will decorate veterans’ graves for the annual ceremony, slated to begin at 10 a.m.
Haines, whose parents owned a Christmas farm near Woodward, has been wreath-making since age 12. He noted wreath-making was a nice way to repurpose a tree which may not have looked right.
“We pretty much get a Christmas tree that’s no good as a Christmas tree that’s no good,” he said. “And cut the thing up.”
Haines “weaves” and places the greens on a frame. He said Fraiser fir and concolor fir make a nice mix, with a pleasant fragrance and “fluffy” appearance.
Reiff’s, starting Thursday, would be at the Mifflinburg Christkindl Market. Haines said they would be there all three days.
