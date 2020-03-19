Libraries closed during school shutdown

MILTON — From providing opportunities for social interaction to offering educational materials and programs, libraries are a vital component of the community. Like the majority of Pennsylvania residents, libraries are also being impacted by shutdowns created by the coronavirus pandemic.
JA Babay, director of the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library in McEwensville, said libraries in the state fall under a sub office of the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
As a result, when Gov. Tom Wolf mandated schools be closed until Monday, March 30, Babay said libraries learned they must also close for the duration.
"You are usually not mandated to follow what a school does," Babay said. "If it snows, I'm at liberty to open or not."
Rob Jones, chairman of the Milton Public Library board of directors, said as soon as the library learned it must closed, staff started working to identify ways in which customers could still be served.
However, he said libraries throughout the state soon learned there could be no patron-staff interaction during the shutdown.
Jones said the library had considered offering a delivery service. Through such, he said patrons could've called ahead to request the items they would be picking up.
The patrons would've then had the ability to drive up to the library and be handed their materials by staff.
Babay said a similar idea was considered at her library, until she learned there could be no patron-staff interactions during the closure.
"With our check-in, check-out system, we pull a report every day on what people have requested," she said. "If you like a certain author, you are on a contact list, it automatically sends a customer a text that we have their material available... It would be very easy for a customer to put in a request from home (for pickup)."
Although the libraries are closed to patrons, staff are working at both the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library and the Milton Public Library.
"We thought this would be the perfect time to deep clean," Jones said. "That's every room, every flat surface, every chair, every computer station.
"It's from the third floor down," he continued. "We also thought this would be a good time for reorganization, weeding of books."
Jones indicated the cleaning is being done partially in response to the pandemic, to be extra cautious that everything is as clean as possible.
"This is a perfect opportunity (to clean)," he said. "We just feel that when the patrons come back, they would expect a clean environment... This is a time for really digging deep and making sure (everything is clean)."
At the library in McEwensville, Babay has been fielding numerous calls from patrons.
"People are calling to see if we're open," she said. "We're small, we're rural. We have a lot of rural people that are in limited social contacts. We are a social contact. I chat it up with them."
Babay is also posting information from official sources related to the coronavirus pandemic on the library's social media page.
"I know we're living in weird times," she said. "It's important for people to get that information."
While the libraries are closed, both Jones and Babay noted that patrons can utilize some library services online.
"There are eBooks available," Jones said. "That is on the (library) website. People can download eBooks on their tablets or devices... All they need is a library card."
The same services are available through the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library's website.
Once "some constraints" have been lifted, Babay would also like to make other online programming options available.
"I would love to have online classes," she said. "I would like to do an online session about how people can log in online to download books.
"We had talked about the staff, to use virtual options to play board games," Baby continued. "I would love to have Facebook groups... an author could do a virtual story."
If the closure lingers beyond March 27, Babay said National Library Week activities could be impacted at libraries across Pennsylvania. National Library Week is April 19-25.
While libraries are currently not holding any programs or activities, Jones said the Milton library has already cancelled a May 2 fundraiser.
The Night at the Races fundraiser was planned to have been held in conjunction with the Kentucky Derby, which has been postponed to September due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Jones said the library's next major fundraiser will be an event scheduled for the fall at Wynding Brook Golf Club.
