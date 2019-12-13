MILTON — The holiday season is filled with so many emotions that sometimes the joy of the season even brings tears to Santa’s eyes.
For the fourth consecutive year, Santa has been opening one of his area workshops to the public, in order to spend time with children in the community.
Crystal Balliet said she and her husband Keith decided to transform their front lawn, located along Route 405 just south of Milton, into Santa’s workshop after seeing people complaining on social media about the cost of having photos taken with Santa Claus.
“I said ‘let’s get a Santa suit and offer free photos,’” she recalled.
Since Santa Claus is busy all around the world preparing for the holiday, the Balliets have transformed into his Milton helpers. Keith steps into a Santa suit, and sits in a special shed-like structure he built for the occasion, while Crystal dresses as Mrs. Claus and takes photos of children visiting with Santa.
Depending on the weather, the Balliets said Santa’s workshop in their front lawn will generally be open for visitors from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Saturdays until Christmas.
The first year they opened their property for the occasion, Crystal said 600 children came to see Santa. The number of children who stopped by to visit Santa increased to 1,000 in year two and 1,300 last year.
“It’s so nice to see the kids come here,” Keith said. “One girl brought tears to my eyes because she was so excited.”
In addition to having their photo taken with Santa, Crystal said each child who visits receives a new toy and is offered refreshments.
Crystal offered thanks to friends and family members who donate the items to be given away, and who volunteer their time to help when Santa is visiting with children.
Marissa Guffey helps Crystal take photos of the children with Santa.
“(I enjoy) seeing so many children,” Guffey said. “(Some will) stand back and start running full force to see Santa. They’re happy, very happy.”
The Balliets said the children aren’t the only ones who have a good time during the Santa visits.
“It’s rewarding to us,” Keith said. “I love it.”
