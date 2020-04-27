LEWISBURG — WGRC radio's Growing Together campaign recently raised $18,500 for the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
WGRC uses the annual fundraiser, held this year April 21-23, to cover station expenses. With the COVID-19 crisis, the station opted to partner with the food bank to raise funds to support it.
The radio station set a goal of raising the funds to feed 250 families. The money raised will feed 370 families.
Half of the dollars raised during Growing Together will go to the food bank, while half will go to the radio station. As a result, the food bank will receive $18,500 and WGRC will receive $18,500.
Joe Arthur, executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, said it costs $50 to feed a family of three for one week.
