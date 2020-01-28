WATSONTOWN — A lucky lottery ticket purchased in Watsontown is worth $62,500.
Pennsylvania Lottery officials announced Monday that two winning tickets split a Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 jackpot worth $125,000 from the Saturday drawing.
Each ticket matched all five balls drawn, 05-11-25-27-34. Each wins $62,500 each, less withholding.
The winning ticket from Watsontown was purchased at Lingle’s Neighborhood Market, 15 W. Brimmer Ave. The other winning ticket was purchased at Universal Mart, 3500 Kutztown Road, Laureldale, Berks County.
Winners are unknown until prizes are claimed and tickets validated. Cash 5 prizes expire one year from the drawing date. Anyone holding a jackpot-winning Cash 5 ticket should sign the ticket and contact the nearest Lottery office for further instructions or call 800-692-7481.
